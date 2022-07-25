News

Bangladeshis’ urged to have proper documentation

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

July 25, 2022 6:10 am

Mohammad Rahman, Bangladesh’s Ambassador to Fiji, is urging all Bangladeshis working in Fiji to have the proper and relevant documentation.

Rahman says that by creating the Bangladeshi Community in Fiji, they will be able to work without restriction and send more money home to their family.

“You also act the as conduit for the exchange of people, exchange of cultures, exchange of good feeling between two countries and two communities so that is more less important than money.”

He says it is also crucial for Bangladeshis to work while forging good relationships with Fijians.

He is also urging the new committee of the Fiji Bangladesh community to arrange activities to help them know their tradition and culture while here in Fiji.

 

