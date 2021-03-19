Bangladeshi workers make new allegations against employer

Some Bangladeshi workers have gone back to the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission making new allegations against its employer Ram Sami and Sons Limited.

These workers are claiming that their passports are not being released by the company and they are unable to return home.

However, Ram Sami through its lawyers has stated that the claims are false and that the passports of the Employees have not been confiscated, as a significant number of employees have received their passports.

Article continues after advertisement

Bangladeshi worker, Mohammed Hussein, claims that their employer is coming up with excuses and not returning their passports.

“All the workers are receiving less pay. If anyone asks why the pay is less, then they say the company is currently suffering a loss, that there is no profit. This has been going on for the past one year. Our passport is also with them and when we ask for it, they usually come up with excuses not to return it”

However, the Ram Sami lawyers have stated that the claims are false and each employee has voluntarily assented to their client retaining their passports for safety and security.

The lawyers say each employee is also aware that passports are released immediately upon request.

It says Ram Rami also does not have any other travel documentation of the Bangladeshi employees.

It says if the employees are not based at the same location, then due process is followed to ensure they received the passports in a secure manner.

Employment Minister, Parveen Kumar has also told FBC News that the issues has been investigated and discussed with the employer and the passports are being returned to the workers.

The lawyers have stated that Ram Sami is liaising with the Ministry of Employment and the employees on the issue of overtime payment claims without any admission of liability.

The lawyers have also stated that they will be responding to the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission on the allegations and claims raised by the Bangladeshi employees.