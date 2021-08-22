Ban on polystyrene products closely monitored

Home

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
August 3, 2021 12:30 pm

The Department of Environment is strengthening its surveillance and will come down hard on manufacturers and outlets who continue to produce, sell or use polystyrene products commonly known as Styrofoam.

Permanent Secretary, Joshua Wycliffe says the ban on the use of Styrofoam came into effect on August 1st and the Department is optimistic that retailers and restaurants will comply.

He adds a seven month grace period was given to ensure the remaining stocks are cleared.

Article continues after advertisement

“We also do remote monitoring. We will be going on-site depending upon how we apply the COVID guidelines into our monitoring as well. Now, currently, the team works on an emergency basis.”

Wycliffe adds the department is also working closely with relevant arms of the government, NGOs and various businesses to ensure compliance.

“We’ve also set some business and community intelligence. So if we find others in a similar situation that people are selling using polystyrene then we would know immediately and then we will take action.”

The initiative is critical as most chemicals present in polystyrene products are not environmentally friendly.

The Authority reiterates if a company or anyone is found guilty of breaching the law, then they are liable to pay a fine of up to $500, 000 or face seven years imprisonment or both.

