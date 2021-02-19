Ban on beche-de-mer to be uplifted

Maritime communities will soon be able to harvest beche-de-mer.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Cabinet has approved to temporarily uplift the ban on the harvest, sale and export of beche-de-mer.

Speaking in Yadua Island, Bua yesterday, Bainimarama says this is to allow for maritime communities to alleviate the hardships they are currently facing.

The COVID-19 pandemic, TC Yasa last year and TC Ana earlier this year has prompted the government to relook at the ban to allow maritime communities to earn an income.

Bainimarama says they are now awaiting the Ministry of Fisheries to furnish some documents before the uplifting of the ban is made official.

This has been greatly welcomed by the villagers of Yadua who have praised the government for listening to their pleas.

Village headman Maleli Nawai says they depend on the sea for survival and the past cyclones has made life even harder for them.

Nawai says with the uplifting of the ban, the villagers will be able to earn some.