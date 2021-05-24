Ban on Beche-de-mer to be lifted

The nationwide ban on beche-de-mer will soon be lifted for only a few months to assist resource owners financially.

Minister for Fisheries, Semi Koroilavesau says the framework for the lifting of the ban is still being finalized to ensure sustainable methods are carried out.

“It will be lifted just because of COVID-19 and the difficulties that the resource owners are facing. Hopefully, the opening will give them some avenues for income so that they can help their villages and other commitments that they have financially.”

The ban was imposed in 2017 due to low stocks of beche-de-mer.

Koroilavesau says the ban can be lifted between three to four months.

An announcement on the lifting of the ban will be made either later this month or early next month.