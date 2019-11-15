Ban kicks in, Ministry still awaits a response from cabinet

The Minister for Fisheries has confirmed that the seasonal ban for Kawakawa and Donu has come into effect from today unless the cabinet approves the suspension.

The Ministry of Fisheries is still awaiting a response having weighed out the threats to food security due to COVID-19.

Minister Semi Koroilavesau says the recommendation to seek suspension of the ban came after the Prime Minister visited the outer islands where he was asked to consider deferring the ban.

Koroilavesau is urging Fijians to refrain from catching the two species.

“Because there has already been a release in the middle of this month about the ban going on on the first, I would assume that that is still illegal.”

Koroilavesau says numerous processes will be considered before amendments are made.

“There has been a lot of request from a lot of Fijians about lifting the ban for this year but because it is under the legislation I have to seek cabinet approval to change that legislation and lift the ban for this year so that decision is legally binding.”

Under the legislation, penalties for individuals and companies in breach of the law ranged from $10 000 to $100 000.