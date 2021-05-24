Bamboo working group established

The government through the Forestry Ministry has established a bamboo working group to research on the properties of bamboo from an engineering perspective.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says this is to see its suitability to construct modern buildings that are cyclone proof to our worsening climate conditions.

Bainimarama says bamboos can also be part of the government’s effort as natural based solutions to help address climate change.

“The aim of this group Mr Speaker is to research both local and introduce bamboo species with the focus of the types of bamboos that grow well in the country and could serve multiple purposes.”

Bainimarama says bamboos will be a great substitution for steel and blocks for construction purposes and will also be environmental friendly.

Fiji is currently a member of Bamboo and Rattan organisation.