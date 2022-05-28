Bali Agenda calls for more inclusivity 

[Source: UNDRR]

Gender inclusivity is among the outcomes that stood out at the conclusion of the 2022 Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in Bali, Indonesia last night.

The Bali Agenda for Resilience, released after a week of deliberations, saw some 184 countries gather to plot a way forward and meet the targets of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.

More countries have been asked to “Think Resilience” and urgently adopt and improve early warning systems to reduce risks from an increasing number of disasters across the world.

The framework’s midterm review next year is critical.

The co-chairs’ summary echoes what has been at the forefront of global discussions about involving more women and girls in decision-making.

The agenda notes that more can be done to strengthen gender equality and the participation of women and girls in decision-making, implementation, and leadership.

It goes on to say that specific targets and timelines to achieve gender balance and a gender action plan to achieve the Sendai Framework should be established.

Greater investment in women-led civil society organizations and networks should be facilitated, while there is also a call for educating youth and partnering with them on disaster risk management.

This note will ensure that their participation in resilience-building actions is extended to policy-making with intergenerational impact.

Furthermore, there is a call for involving people with disabilities in the design, planning, and leadership to ensure disaster risk reduction measures can protect them and reduce their vulnerabilities.

It says biases should be recognized, and enablers, opportunities and barriers should be assessed to frame appropriate policies and programmes.