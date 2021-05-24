Bakery sued over no jab no job policy

A former senior executive of Hot Bread Kitchen John Samisoni has taken the company to court after he was sacked for refusing to vaccinate against COVID-19.

Samisoni was the Operations Manager and is also the son of Mere Samisoni who owns the bakery chain.

He is seeking Constitutional redress from the High Court, questioning the legality of the no jab no job policy.

Article continues after advertisement

Lawyers from Hot Bread Kitchen and the State have until first December to file their arguments.

Samisoni will then have to respond by 15th December before the case is called for mention the next day.