Bainimarama’s civil case set for hearing

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama

The hearing in the civil lawsuit filed by former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama against the government and the Office of the Attorney General has been set for a Saturday.

The lawsuit is for failure to pay correct pension and gratuity payments, payable to Bainimarama.

The plaintiff sought that he is entitled to be paid his remaining gratuity by the government amounting to $337,211.12 and a declaration that he is entitled to be paid by the first defendant a fortnightly retirement pension of $7,112.37.

The former Prime Minister also sought judgment in the sum of $337,211.12 and an order that the first defendant pay pre-judgement interest on the judgment sum at the current lending bank’s overdraft rate of 13.5 percent.

He also sought an order that the first defendant pay post-judgement interest from the date of judgment until full payment is made, an order that the first defendant pay the plaintiff’s cost on a full solicitor-client indemnity basis, and such other relief as the Court may deem just and equitable.

Bainimarama’s counsel informed the court that the matter is urgent because its pension claims.

They will be presenting two witnesses for this matter.

Meanwhile, the state indicated they have no issue with making payments however, they will be seeking support for the interpretation of the Parliamentary Remuneration Act and the Prime Minister’s Pension Act.

The state has also asked that they be given time to confirm if their witnesses are available on the date set by the court.

July 19th has been set as tentative date for hearing which falls on a Saturday.

