Bainimarama welcomes the United States' new climate legislation

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has lauded United States President Joe Biden for introducing the new climate law in his country.

Bainimarama says this is a show of Biden’s visionary leadership.

He says the law is the USA’s most important show of solidarity with the Pacific since its re-entry into the Paris Agreement.

Article continues after advertisement

Independent analysis says the new law, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, should slash America’s planet-heating emissions by about 40% by the end of the decade, compared with 2005 levels.

This bill includes so much, it comprises nearly U$370bn in climate and clean energy investments.

This cut would bring the US within striking distance of a goal set by Joe Biden to cut emissions in half by 2030, a target that scientists say must be achieved by the whole world if catastrophic global warming, triggering escalating heatwaves, droughts and floods, is to be avoided.

The Prime Minister says this is not only a win for Fiji and the Pacific but the entire world.