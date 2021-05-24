Bainimarama wants to unite PIF member countries

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has admitted there is distrust between Pacific Islands Forum member countries.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s “Na Noda Paraiminisita” program, Bainimarama says in his capacity as Chair he aims to unite the region.

Bainimarama was asked about his role and what he intends to do as Fiji will be in a leadership role for the next two years.

The Prime Minister says he wants to mend the distrust that is there, particularly from some Micronesian member states.

Bainimarama says Fiji is honoured to lead PIF and to begin with the journey, he wants a united front in the region.

He adds this will help them address matters in the region.