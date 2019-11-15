Bainimarama urges Fijians to start businesses

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has urged Fijians not to be afraid to take a chance and set up a business.

While Speaking on Radio Fiji One program “Noda Prime Minister” Bainimarama says there are opportunities for Fijians who want to make it in the business world.

The Prime Minister says the Reserve Bank of Fiji has set aside $300m since April and so far $253.3m has been paid out to applicants.

Bainimarama says there is an opportunity to not only produce Fijian Made products but also create work for fellow Fijians who are facing difficulties during these trying times.

There are 686 businesses licensed under the Fijian Made Campaign and 3482 products registered since 2011.