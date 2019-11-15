Bainimarama holds talks with Canadian counterpart

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and his Canadian counterpart agree that international coordination and information sharing is critical to respond effectively to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bainimarama spoke with Justin Trudeau earlier this week, and both ministers discussed the latest developments on the pandemic.

The two leaders shared information on the spread of the virus in their countries, and measures taken to protect the health, safety, and economic well-being of their citizens.

Article continues after advertisement

The leaders discussed the impact of the virus in the Pacific region at large, and the unique challenges posed by its isolation.

They discussed the need to support more vulnerable countries in fighting the pandemic.

The Canadian government is working closely with local, provincial, territorial, and international partners to minimize its health, economic, and social impacts in Canada and around the world.

Trudeau offered his condolences to Bainimarama for the damage sustained, during Cyclone Harold.

Both leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to combatting climate change and economic security.