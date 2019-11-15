Bainimarama slams politicians

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has slammed politicians who are continuing to question why businesses have been offered financial support in the current budget.

While speaking on Radio Fiji One programme “Noda Prime Minister” Bainimarama says these businesses are providing employment and need to be given the best of support during this difficult time.

He says the government will continue to divert support to the tourism sector so that it is ready to get back on its feet once borders are open and the industry is operating again.

Bainimarama says some of these politicians are not thinking outside the box when they make comments.

He said it’s important to support businesses so that they keep Fijians employed, support their families and the economy.