Bainimarama shows solace and appreciation

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has shown solace for the loss of life during this pandemic.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One Program “Na Noda Paraiminisita” Bainimarama says he wished this had never happened as he has also lost loved ones.

He called on the people to remain firm as we slowly recover from the pandemic.

“I want to send my condolences to every family who lost a loved one during this pandemic. I have also lost some of my loved ones and it was my wish that we never come to this.”

The Prime Minister has also paid special tribute to frontline workers saying they must be commended for their sacrifice.

He says there were many challenges faced by them while performing their duties to steer Fiji to safety.

Bainimarama says there were times when these heroes were turned down by communities however, they were firm as the aim was to protect the lives of the people.

He says it was the consolidated efforts by people from different sectors including traditional and religious leaders who have helped the nation return to normalcy.

“The country is appreciative of the service you provided and I urge every Fijians to take pride in the efforts you all gave to the work you do.”

Bainimarama has also wished all dads a Happy Fathers Day saying they have the ultimate duty to protect their families and the nation, especially during these unfavourable times.