Bainimarama sends good wishes for Abe

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has conveyed his good wishes for a speedy recovery and good health to the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe.

Abe who is Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister announced his resignation due to his ailing health conditions.

Bainimarama praised Abe for his visionary leadership, and his remarkable legacy as an outstanding leader demonstrated through the unprecedented care and commitment Abe had for the welfare of Japanese people and the greater global community.

Bainimarama said Japan and Fiji share close bonds of friendship and bilateral cooperation that will culminate in the 50th-anniversary celebrations to be marked this year, coinciding with Fiji’s 50th Independence Anniversary.

He has conveyed the best wishes of the Fijian people to Abe in his future endeavours.

Bainimarama says Japan is an important development partner for Fiji and the Pacific region, unified through common values, aspirations, and steadfast commitment to always work towards enhancing bilateral relations.