Bainimarama seeks US support

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji is ready to work with the United States in every way possible to make COP26 a success.

Bainimarama was part of a roundtable discussion with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the fringes of the Climate summit in Scotland.

The Prime Minister told the US representative that Pacific nations are very thin at this COP with Fiji, Palau and Tuvalu speaking for 14 nations on the front line of the climate crisis.

He says none of these countries can afford to leave Scotland without collective commitments that limit temperature rise to the 1.5-degree target.

Bainimarama has welcome USA’s pledge to double its climate finance commitment, but adds that the world is still billions short of where we need to be, and this COP must get us over the line.

The Prime Minister also made a specific request asking for US Government support to better leverage the private sector to de-risk, and deliver the significant investment needed for climate priorities in Fiji.

Fiji has also asked for support for the upcoming Blue Bond at affordable rates to deepen the blue economy.

Bainimarama says he would be happy to set up a high-level working group with the United States to make this happen.