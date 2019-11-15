Bainimarama says US protests are affront to democracy

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has reacted to the violent protest in the United States Capitol Building.

In a tweet, Bainimarama says the violent scenes in Washington today are an affront to democracies around the world.

He says true and genuine democracy is a precious treasure that no nation should ever take for granted.

The Prime Minister adds he is confident that USA will soon close this ugly chapter once and for all.

Armed supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building and forced a lockdown.

The violence halted debate over Joe Biden’s election win.

