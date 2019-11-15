New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern arrived in Fiji last night for her first official visit.



Bainimarama receives NZ PM Jacinda Ardern [Source: Fijian Government]

Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama welcomed his New Zealand counterpart at the Nausori International Airport last night.

Bainimarama was joined by other cabinet ministers as well.



Prime Minister Ardern inspected a 50-man guard of honor mounted by members of the Republic of Fiji Military Officers before being escorted to Suva to rest for the night.



The New Zealand Prime Minister will be accorded to a traditional welcome ceremony this morning at the Grand Pacific Hotel.

This will be followed by her courtesy call on His Excellency the President Major- General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote.

Prime Minister Ardern will then attend a Wreath Laying Ceremony at the National War Memorial.

Bainimarama and Ardern will also have a bilateral meeting today.

This visit by PM Ardern is expected to soar Fiji-New Zealand relationship to new heights.

Prime Minister Ardern will be in Fiji until Thursday.