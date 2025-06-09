Bainimarama, Qiliho case transferred to High Court

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama

The case involving former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Commissioner of Police Sitiveni Qiliho has been transferred to the High Court for trial pursuant to section 188 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

In this case, Bainimarama is charged with one count of making unwarranted demands as a public official, while Qiliho faces two counts of abuse of office.

It is alleged that between May and August 2021, Bainimarama pressured then Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu to either dismiss officers Penieli Ratei and Tomasi Naulu or resign.

Qiliho is accused of overriding Tudravu’s disciplinary decisions and unlawfully terminating both officers between August 5th and 18th, 2021.

On May 14th, the State had filed a Notice of Motion accompanied by a supporting affidavit, seeking an order for the transfer of the present proceedings to the High Court.

In her affidavit, Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Nancy Tikoisuva deposed that the basis for the State’s application lies in the necessity for the High Court to interpret and apply section 163 of the Constitution.

