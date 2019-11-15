Bainimarama praises Fiji/NZ ties

The Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in his address, pointed out how New Zealand has stood by Fiji in recent times.

Bainimarama says the two countries have enjoyed strong economic and people to people ties, something that needs to be nurtured in the changing global landscape.

“This afternoon, we held a wide-ranging discussion on how our surging partnership can deliver greater good in the lives of Fijians and New Zealanders alike. New Zealand is Fiji’s second largest regional trading partner. Every year, tens of thousands of Kiwis visit our shores, and Fijian and New Zealand businesses send flows of goods, services and investments across our borders that sustain and create jobs within our economies.”

Bainimarama also expressed his desire to see New Zealand take a similar stand to Fiji and demand that large carbon emitters step up their game when it comes to climate change mitigation.