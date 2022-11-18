Bainimarama not concealing truth about freehold lands

FijiFirst Leader and current Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama, says discussions to convert freehold lands and return them to landowners can lead to chaos.

Speaking to Kalabu villagers in Naitasiri last night, the Prime Minister stated that he will not hide the truth, which is that converting freehold lands is impossible.

The Prime Minister says these lands were given away decades ago when landowners traded them for guns and axes, among other things.

Bainimarama says that in 2007, he was approached by a number of chiefs who told him he would be a true king if he brought back these lands.

The Prime Minister stated that he will not conceal the fact that these lands have been lost.

He calls on Fijians to be wary of politicians who will come around to say that they can bring back these lands.

Bainimarama says this is only an attempt to buy votes because it is impossible to bring these lands back.

The FijiFirst leader says failure by politicians to deliver on this promise can lead to bloodshed.

He says he is aware that some politicians are making promises about this to Fijians.

He calls on iTaukei landowners to be mindful and not be swayed easily, especially when it comes to discussions regarding land.