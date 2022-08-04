Bainimarama meets with UN Secretary-General

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Fiji’s Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has highlighted how the furthest villages in Fiji and the Pacific are experiencing the impact of the Ukraine war through increased food and fuel prices.

He stated this during his meeting with the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres in New York yesterday.

The Prime Minister conveyed Fiji’s appreciation to the UN for its investment of $50 million USD to our blue economy ambition, saying the support has been crucial in helping us to push our sustainable blue economy programs – from expanding coral reef protection, to improving waste management and supporting mangrove forest regeneration.

The two leaders discussed the need for greater urgency by the world’s leaders in tackling climate change and accelerating COVID- 19 recovery efforts among other important global issues.

Bainimarama acknowledged Guterres for his efforts to broker the export of wheat and grain from Ukraine and Russia.

According to the statement, the first shipments left for world markets yesterday.

Bainimarama also updated the SG on our peacekeeping operations, adding Fiji is grateful to the UN for its continued assistance and support in this area.

He also assured Guterres that Fiji will continue to work with the UN and its partners to further enhance peacekeeping operations.

In addition, Bainimarama said countries had a lot to learn from the innovative work being carried out by some UN agencies in Fiji.

The leaders agreed to work closely in trying to secure greater progress in mobilizing climate finance and increasing support for adaption and loss and damage.

Guterres has thanked Bainimarama for his sterling leadership as Pacific Islands Forum chair and his international activism on behalf of small island states.