Bainimarama meets US Secretary of State

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has met with the U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on the margins of the 10th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The two discussed strategic ways of building a firmer and enduring partnership between the USA and the island states of the Pacific.

Bainimarama took the opportunity to thank the USA for its growing engagement with the region; especially following Secretary Blinken’s visit to Fiji.

As chair of the Pacific Islands Forum, the Prime Minister also updated Blinken on the outcomes of the recent Forum Leaders Meeting, which was held in Suva.

Bainimarama conveyed his sincerest appreciation to the US government for its support in helping the region secure Pacific Islands Forum solidarity.

He also conveyed the Forum’s appreciation to the US Vice President, Her Excellency, Kamala Harris, for her virtual engagement with the Pacific’s leaders at PIF, a crucial engagement that demonstrated the US’s support for creating a Blue Pacific.

In promoting our Blue Pacific, Prime Minister Bainimarama highlighted that Fiji and the Pacific 2050 strategy are a platform for strengthening US engagement in the region.

He added that the Pacific stands ready to collaborate with the US for a more secure, stable, and peaceful region and also to build resilience against climate change.

Discussions at the meeting were also centered on the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Prime Minister appraised Secretary Blinken of the impacts of the war on food and fuel prices across the region.

He informed Mr. Blinken that he stands with President Joe Biden, the US government, and the international community to secure peace in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister will proceed to Washington DC, where he will meet with senior government officials on Wednesday.