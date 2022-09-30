Bainimarama meets representatives from major US corporations

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has confirmed meeting with representatives from Google, SpaceX, and FedEx.

The Prime Minister is in the United States on official duty after attending the 77th session of the General Assembly in New York last week.

On his official Facebook page, Bainimarama says he met with reps from these giant companies to discuss new jobs, investments, and partnerships in Fiji.

He says Fiji’s economy is recovering, its infrastructure is modernizing, and the people are ready for these opportunities.

The Prime Minister now heads for the US Capitol.