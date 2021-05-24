Bainimarama lauds China’s global success

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji and China will continue to strengthen bilateral relations through high-level engagements.

Bainimarama highlighted this in his congratulatory message to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

Bainimarama acknowledged the special significance of the occasion as it coincides with the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China.

He also highlighted that under the leadership of the CPC, China has proven to be a global success with its unprecedented achievements.

Given 46 years of diplomatic relations, the Prime Minister also extended his appreciation for renewed friendship and partnership over the recent years.

The Head of the Fijian Government extended Fiji’s best wishes for the continued prosperity and success of China.