Bainimarama holds bilateral talks with US Vice President

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

The United States’ engagement with Fiji and the Pacific will be further enhanced following the Prime Minister’s meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Voreqe Bainimarama’s bilateral engagement with Harris reaffirms USA’s partnership with the Pacific through its support for our 2050 strategy and the Indo-Pacific engagement.

As chair of the Pacific Islands Forum, Bainimarama conveyed his appreciation to Harris for her virtual participation during the recent PIF forum.

On behalf of the Pacific Leaders, the PM stated that the leaders are looking forward to a historic and successful President Biden and Pacific Leaders Summit at the White House soon.