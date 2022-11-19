Bainimarama guarantees land protection

[File Photo]

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama says though not all provinces get to sit on the board of the iTaukei Land Trust Board, they will protect every inch of iTaukei land.

Bainimarama highlighted this while speaking to the villagers of Kalabu in Naitasiri.

He shared that he was once asked why no one from Naitasiri was on the board, and he says there are only eight seats.

Article continues after advertisement

The FijiFirst Leader had clarified that there are 14 provinces and the board can only accommodate eight seats.

According to Bainimarama, this does not imply that those who are not represented are marginalized.

He adds that whether a province is represented on the board or not, its land is protected.