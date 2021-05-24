Bainimarama faces lot of challenges since first day

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says he has faced numerous challenges since the beginning of his tenure as the head of government.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s Nai Lalakai programme, Bainimarama says this has made him even stronger in trying to move the country forward.

He says a prime example is an operation he underwent in Australia recently.

“I have witnessed this in my life as I just survived an operation recently. It is only making me stronger than ever”.

Bainimarama adds it’s crucial for parents and guardians to teach their children to be strong to be able to undergo whatever circumstances they will face in life.

“If parents will not teach them, they will look for other ways to learn about life. The government continues to support and strengthen Fiji’s foundation and its people. From the eldest to the youngest, we have put in place a strategy to help Fijians, especially youths to be successful in life.”

Bainimarama says communities will see frequent visits from the Ministry of Youth to help raise awareness and help decision-making.

He adds the mini-budget will also reflect the need to help provide assistance to youth that will enable them to do better in life.