Bainimarama encourages all Fijians to celebrate Diwali

Fiji has been a shining light for humanity in a year that has been defined by a deadly darkness, the COVID-19 pandemic says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Extending his warmest wishes to all Fijians this Diwali, Bainimarama has called on everyone to strengthen bonds and reaffirm commitment to family, friendship, goodwill and a brighter future for the country.

Bainimarama says festivals ¬¬like Diwali ¬¬have become national celebrations, where families share with friends and neighbours, enriching our national character with the universal values and age-old wisdom found in every faith.

The Prime Minister says the festival of lights is a reminder that it is absolutely necessary for good to triumph over evil, for light to prevail over darkness, and for knowledge to seep away ignorance and prejudice because that is what all decent and successful societies are built on.

He adds that Fiji’s science-based approach to containing COVID-19 has seen the side of knowledge triumph once again.

The PM says this Diwali, our people are safe because Fijians summoned the light within them to sacrifice and to live in solidarity with their fellow Fijians, to co-operate for the common good.

Bainimarama adds that all those who seek to share in Diwali celebrations should do so – light candles, illuminate their houses, enjoy the fireworks, join in the feasts, and show the world yet again that we are a people of light and learning and goodness.