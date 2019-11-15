Bainimarama distributes relief items in Ono-i-Lau

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and his delegation arrived in Ono-i-Lau this morning and has begun his tour of the Lau and Kadavu group.

He was accorded a traditional welcoming ceremony by the elders of Nukuni village in Ono-i-Lau.

Bainimarama have distributed relief items which includes tents, books, chainsaws, cooking stoves, hygiene kits and food rations to the villagers of Nukuni.

The head of government also visited Ono-i-Lau District school, Ono-i-Lau health centre and the government quarters on the island.

He also engaged with civil servants serving on the island and thanked them for their commitment towards providing services to the people of Ono-i-Lau.

The head of government will be visiting Doi village before leaving for Vatoa Island this evening.





















