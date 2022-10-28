Bainimarama congratulates Rishi Sunak

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has today congratulated his new UK counterpart Rishi Sunak.

Rishi Sunak has officially become the UK’s new prime minister following Liz Truss’ shock resignation after just 45 days.

This afternoon, Bainimarama tweeted that he looks forward to strengthening the Fiji-UK friendship.

He stated that with the legacy of the Glasgow Pact at stake at COP27, your friends in the Pacific are counting on the UK to decisively cut emissions and use its influence to demand the same of all nations.