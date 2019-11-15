Bainimarama congratulates Malaysia on its Independence

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has conveyed his congratulations to Malaysia on the occasion of the country’s 63rd Independence Day Anniversary.

Bainimarama in his congratulatory message to his Malaysian counterpart conveyed the Fijian Government and the people of Fiji’s best wishes to the Government of Malaysia and its people.

The Prime Minister said he is delighted to witness the growth in the bilateral relations between the two countries over the years through enhanced partnership and cooperation.

Bainimarama says he remains confident that this relationship will be further elevated into the future given the mutual interests and aspirations that exist.

He has also acknowledged the Malaysian government for the assistance they have provided to Fiji despite their national circumstances during this COVID-19 period.

Fiji and Malaysia established diplomatic relations in 1977.