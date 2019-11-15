News
Bainimarama congratulates Japan’s new PM
September 21, 2020 4:50 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has conveyed Fiji’s well wishes to Yoshihide Suga on his appointment as the 63rd Prime Minister of Japan.
In a congratulatory message to his counterpart, Bainimarama says this year marks the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Fiji and Japan.
Bainimarama says this great achievement signifies Japan’s exemplary global leadership and its strategic partnership with Fiji and the Pacific.
He also reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to work with Prime Minister Suga to further advance relations between Fiji and Japan.
