Bainimarama congratulates India on 75th Independence Day

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
August 15, 2021 5:51 am
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama [left] and Shri Narendra Modi [Fijian Government/File Photo]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has conveyed a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Shri Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 75th National Independence Day Celebrations, commemorated today.

In his message Bainimarama says Fiji and India share cordial and common bonds of friendship which is demonstrated through continuous bilateral exchanges and multilateral engagements resulting in the strengthened partnership between the two nations.

He says these common bonds have been further cemented in our two countries’ pursuit to uphold democratic values, respect of sovereignty as well as multilateral exchanges and cooperation on various global issues of concern.

The Prime Minister extended Fiji’s good wishes for the continued progress, peace and prosperity for the future of the people of the Republic of India, on the occasion of India’s 75th National Independence Day.

