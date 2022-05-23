News

Bainimarama congratulates Australia’s new PM

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

May 23, 2022 12:43 am

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has congratulated newly elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

While posting his congratulatory message on his official Twitter handle, Bainimarama says of the many promises to support the Pacific, none is more welcome than Albanese’s plan to put the climate first adding that our people’s shared future depends on it.

In responding to Bainimarama, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he looks forward to working with Pacific countries to build a stronger Pacific family.

Albanese will be sworn in with four of his most senior frontbenchers today.

