Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Health Ministry continues to urge pregnant women to get vaccinated|RFMF catering for CWMH continues|Two pregnant women die from COVID|Fiji crosses 20,000 mark in COVID cases|60 Fijians in critical conditions|Good feedback from outer islands|Ministry to focus on targeted testing|70% adult population receive first dose of vaccine|Woman who uploaded video broke the law: Dr Fong|WHO says challenging times ahead|RFMF maintains frontline services despite increasing cases|COVID positive patient shares experience|Fijians urged to maintain resilience|Mavua Villagers on high alert|Tanoa Hotel provides meal to frontliners|Ending the COVID-19 outbreak requires commitment|Number of elderly dying from COVID-19 worries authorities|Fijians with COVID-19 symptoms to visit designated facilities|Fiji privileged to secure vaccine for pregnant women: Raj|COVID-19 vaccination continues in Taveuni|Families in isolation receive food assistance|Over 1,000 new cases and 12 deaths|Seven-day daily test positivity stands at 26%|Ministry yet to comment on new CWM hospital video|Minister acknowledges parental support|
Full Coverage

News

Bainimarama confirms wanting Chaudhry out

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
July 22, 2021 12:37 pm
Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has confirmed that he had asked Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry resign as Finance Minister in 2008.

This comes after Chaudhry denied claims made by Attorney General earlier this week on FBC’s Aaina talk back show on Radio Fiji 2.

Sayed-Khaiyum had said that he personally asked Chaudhry to tender his resignation.

Article continues after advertisement

At the time of his departure, Chaudhry had said that the decision to leave was his own, however, Sayed-Khaiyum has confirmed the directive came down from Bainimarama.

The AG says he personally went to Chaudhry’s house one night on instructions from the Prime Minister who was concerned that the FLP Leader’s tax matters were bringing disrepute to the government.

Chaudhry has denied that Sayed-Khaiyum ever came to his house to deliver any such message.

He adds the Exchange control charges brought him were politically motivated and contrived to silence him.

However he also says that he would have resigned anyway as he was intending to contest the election that was expected in 2009.

Bainimarama says he sent Sayed-Khaiyum with a letter asking for Chaudhry’s resignation because of his case.

“We had to remove him because of his case, his tax case”

He adds that his government was not going to be part or party to that.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.