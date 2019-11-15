Bainimarama commends Jacinda Ardern’s leadership

The visit by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is a celebration of the rich and enduring friendship between Fijians and Kiwis.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama highlighted this at the State Dinner last night for his New Zealand counterpart.

Bainimarama stressed that Ardern’s interactions with Pacific Island leaders at last year’s forum in Funafuti, is a reflection of New Zealand’s genuine desire for a renewed and strengthened connection among our regional family.

Bainimarama also commended the way Ardern responded to the Christchurch terror attacks last year.

He said this was one of two defining moments in Jacinda Ardern’s time in office to date.

“The other was her unshaken response to the hate-filled acts of terror carried out at mosques in Christchurch last year, and the comfort she lent in a time of immense fear, grief and mourning. “They are us.” Those few words helped unite a nation and inspire the world. And behind the words stood a remarkable story of resilience, compassion and action that I believe, set a new benchmark for how any leader can help a wounded nation heal.”

This morning, Prime Minister Ardern met the Secretary-General of the Pacific Island Forum Secretariat before making an official visit to the RISE project in Tamavua-i-wai.

At four this afternoon, Prime Minister Ardern is scheduled to speak at the University of the South Pacific, her last official function for today.