Bainimarama calls on Russian President for diplomacy

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to give diplomacy a chance to bring the war to a speedy close.

While delivering his national statement at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Bainimarama condemned three great global conflicts.

The Prime Minister says the Russia-Ukraine war is scorch that reflects a brutal mentality of conquest and empire.

“No matter their might or their size, Fiji is unafraid to condemn any warring nation. We owe nothing less to Fijian peacekeepers who have sacrificed and paid the ultimate price for peacekeeping around the world.”

Bainimarama has condemned the climate war as well, that humanity is waging on itself, its ecosystems, and its oceans.

“I condemn the cold war of indifference against the citizens of small island states who bear the brunt of the superstorm of global shocks, from rising commodity prices to the climate crisis and the pandemic.”

UN Secretary-General, António Guterres also says the Russia-Ukraine war has unleashed widespread destruction with massive violations of human rights and international humanitarian law.

“We face world imperials in our work to advance peace, human rights, and sustainable development.”

The UNSG adds that we live in a world where the logic of cooperation and dialogue is the only path forward and no power or group alone can call the shots.