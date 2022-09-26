Bainimarama calls on developed nations to deliver

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has again urged developed nations to deliver on the 100-billion-dollar climate finance commitment at COP27 in Egypt this year.

The Prime Minister made this statement while congratulating Csaba Kőrösi, on your election as the President of the United Nations General Assembly.

Bainimarama says this is now three years overdue.

In his statement, Bainimarama says ahead of Glasgow, he told leaders not to bother packing their bags if they did not come with serious carbon-slashing commitments.

He says he now has a new ask before they arrive in Sharm El-Sheikh, and that is: only come if you plan to arrive true to your climate finance commitments. Only come to Sharm El-Sheikh if you are ready to agree to a loss and damage mechanism in addition to a post-2025 financing framework.

The Fijian Prime Minister and COP23 President says this must be in the order of $750 billion, with at least 10 percent of climate finance destined for small island states.

Bainimarama says Fiji is determined to create new jobs in nature, in technology, in sustainable tourism, and in our blue and green economy, and he asks the world to join in.

He says this is not the time for war or words, but a time for will and courage.

He says Fiji is ready to make the coming years count for its people and for the planet.