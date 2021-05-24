Home

News

Bainimarama calls for Fijian support

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
November 8, 2021 12:48 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama [Source: Office of the Prime Minister]

The government is calling on Fijians to support the global fight against climate change and build resilience while our leaders are negotiating solutions in Glasgow, Scotland.

Speaking on the Radio Fiji One’s Nai Lalakai programme from Scotland, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the government cannot fight this existential crisis alone.

Bainimarama adds the battle to save our ocean state can be achieved if Fijians and Pacific islanders rally behind their government.

Article continues after advertisement

“I am calling all Fijians today to unite and help the government in the fight against climate change. If we work together as a community, if we work together as a village, a District, a province and help protect our natural resources. This will help us save our Fiji”.

Bainimara says the Fijian delegation in Scotland for COP26 is fighting to help save our 300 islands facing climate change issues.

He says that government is providing relevant programmes to assist Fijians who have lost their livelihood to climate change.

