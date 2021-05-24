Bainimarama calls for bold and courageous partners

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji needs bold and courageous partners who focus on environmental sustainability.

Bainimarama was speaking at the Sustainable Innovation Forum at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

He says forging genuine partnership is critical and so is finding ways to create long-term progress that recognizes the balance between humanity, the climate as well as nature.

The Prime Minister adds Fiji is open investment through innovation.

“Governments can deploy billions, they can unlock trillions. Our message to them is simple – work with us. Nations like Fiji are not only on the frontline of climate impacts – we are also on the frontline of systematic change. We face the type of urgency and imperative to act and divulge in the ingredients in the recipe for great innovation.”

He also says a lot of talks has been heard from politicians but these sentiments will not save us now.

“Real Leaders are bold, they are pioneers of this new frontier. They see the future markets, future profits, and the future of their businesses. And then they will read the greatest reward from the steady but certainly, inevitable transformation. They operate on an infinite time and seen their place clearly in this century as part of society not solely as a driver of shareholder value but as a value add for humanity.”

Bainimarama says if we do not cooperate to halve global carbon emission by 2030, the world will blow past the 1.5-degree celsius limit.

This will worsen natural hazards such as storms, fires, floods, droughts, and heatwaves around the world – along with the loss of the entire island nations.