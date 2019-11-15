Bainimarama assures Fijians of FDB’s continuous support

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has commended the investment initiatives undertaken by the Fiji Development Bank over the years.

Speaking on the Bank’s 2017 Annual Report Bainimarama assured that the Bank will continue to support Fijians who are keen on doing their own business.

“We welcome the progress and initiatives made by the FDB in 2017 as it continues to raise the standards of its services and ensuring its competitiveness. The FDB is here for all Fijians and will continue to deliver its mandated functions to meet Fiji’s development needs and based on this remarks Mr. Speaker I therefore support the report.”

Assistant Minister for Women Veena Bahatnagar also applauded FDB for recognizing gender equality in the work place.

“This was seen in their move to appoint the first ever women in an executive management role in 2017. FDB has over the years taken ambitious and bold steps to promote a conducive environment to promote gender equality.”

Chairperson of the Economic Affairs Committee Vijay Nath says the Bank performed considerably well in 2017 with a record net profit of $8.15 million, an increase of 11.63 percent when compared to the previous year.