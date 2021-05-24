Home

News

Bainimarama appreciates work done by Nurses

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
November 22, 2021 4:45 am

Nurses in Fiji have been working tirelessly since our first COVID-19 case was detected, and their mission has taken them away from their families, exposing them to serious risks.

This was highlighted Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama’s while delivering his congratulatory remarks at the International Council of Nurses Congress.

According to the Prime Minister, nurses today have to do more than ever before.

Article continues after advertisement

“Even trekking along mountains and traveling across ocean and rivers targeting the hard-to-reach population. They and other colleagues on the frontline have been our national heroes. This is not new for us in Fiji. Because we depend on nurses to deliver a great deal of medical care.”

This year’s congress strongly emphasized the need for nurses and health care workers to be included in the formulation of climate change policies.

Fiji Nursing Association President, Dr Alisi Vudiniabola, says nurses witness the impact of climate change at the ground level.

“With the ICN’s focus on the effects of climate change on health, the ICN is calling on all government to include nurses in all their planning, in their development of policies that will population mitigate the effects of climate change on their health.”

Dr Vudiniabola adds it’s uplifting to hear the encouraging messages from the Prime Minister.

This year’s Congress is historic for Fiji, following the appointment of Dr Vudiniabola as the first regional woman to represent East Asia and the Pacific at the International Council of Nurses.

