Bainimarama and Qiliho to stand trial

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho

The highly anticipated trial of former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho is set to begin today at the Suva Magistrates Court.

The charges stem from a complaint filed by the University of the South Pacific in July 2019, pertaining to the conduct of former staff members.

According to the allegations, Bainimarama, during his tenure as Prime Minister, purportedly instructed Qiliho in July 2020 to halt an ongoing investigation.

It is further claimed that Qiliho subsequently ordered Director of the Criminal Investigations Department, Serupepeli Neiko, and another officer to terminate the said investigation.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, David Toganivalu, had informed the court that recorded interviews will be among the key evidence relied upon by the prosecution in this case.

Senior counsel Devanesh Sharma is representing the former Prime Minister.