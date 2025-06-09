Bainimarama and Qiliho plead not guilty

[file photo]

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho appeared in the Suva High Court this afternoon, where they both pleaded not guilty to charges relating to abuse of office.

Bainimarama is charged with unwarranted demands made by a public official.

It is alleged that between May 31st and August 18th, 2021, in Suva, while serving as Prime Minister, Bainimarama made an unwarranted demand with menace to then Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu.

He allegedly threatened Tudravu’s employment to influence him to either terminate officers Penieli Ratei and Tomasi Naulu or resign.

Qiliho faces two counts of abuse of office. It is alleged that between August 5th and August 18th, 2021, while serving as Commissioner of Police, he directed the termination of officer Ratei without due process, an act considered an abuse of authority and prejudicial to Ratei’s rights.

He is also charged in relation to the alleged unlawful termination of officer Naulu.

The State informed the court it will call 15 witnesses, most of whom are police officers, while the defence is expected to present three witnesses.

The trial has been scheduled to begin on August 5th.

