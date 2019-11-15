BAF warns against online seeds purchase

The Biosecurity Authority of Fiji is urging the public to exercise caution when shopping online and refrain from purchasing regulated items

The call comes as a high number of parcels containing seeds have been intercepted at international mail receiving centres.

BAF warns that seeds of all kinds are biosecurity regulated articles and currently not allowed to be imported through online buying or postal services.

Article continues after advertisement

It says while they are monitoring all entry points, the consistent purchasing and illegal import of seeds from variable unsubstantiated internet sources is posing threats to Fiji’s agriculture and horticulture industries.

BAF is urging the public to seek proper guidance prior to ordering/purchasing any plant, animal and their products online.