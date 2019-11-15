BAF scaling up efforts to protect Fiji from ASF

Biosecurity Authority of Fiji is scaling up efforts and taking precautionary measures to ensure the country is protected from the African swine fever.

The Fever is a highly transmittable viral disease that affects domestic and wild pigs.

BAF Acting Chief Executive Surend Pratap says pigs have a significant economic, nutritional and cultural value, hence, the impact of an ASF incursion and spread will be severe.

Pratap says ASF poses a risk to approximately 30,000 households in Fiji that raise pigs for their livelihoods.

“ASF is now present in the Pacific region with Papua New Guinea noting cases. This poses a significant social, economic and cultural threat to the region and Fiji deemed it necessary to strengthen measures towards ensuring Fiji remain free from this deadly disease.”

The Authority is taking precautionary measures to ensure the country is protected from the pig killing exotic disease.

Pratap says the biosecurity officers based at the border play a critical role in ensuring that such disease does not enter our shores.

“Importation of pork products from countries where ASF is present, we are not allowing any more importation. We have reviewed our import requirement. We are trying to strengthen our borders and we have also increased the inspection and detection.”

Fiji’s fight against the African swine fever received a boost following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Thursday.

The MOU between the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji, Pacific Horticultural and Agricultural Market Access Plus Program aims to strengthen Fiji’s preparedness.