BAF removes 435 Giant Invasive Iguana since 2017

The Biosecurity Authority of Fiji has managed to remove 435 Giant Invasive Iguana from Taveuni since 2017.

BAF Programmes Coordinator Ilaisa Dakaica says the Giant Invasive Iguanas are degrading the land in Taveuni as they tend to burrow deep to lay eggs.

He says BAF is working with relevant stakeholders on how best they can eradicate the species.

“We have removed about 435 Iguanas and that’s all stage, adults, juveniles and hatchlings. There has been about 4, 018 GII eggs prevented from laying. This means that every female that we’ve caught that is pregnant, we remove the eggs from the thumb and count them.”

People in Taveuni are being encouraged to continue catching the Invasive iguana in order to protect the local habitat.